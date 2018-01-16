Sensex trading above 34,900, Nifty at 10,757; Wipro, TCS, Infosys top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade a day after the indexes ended at their new highs of 34,843.51 and 10,741.55.

While the Sensex rose 69 points to 34,913, Nifty was up 16 points to 10,757 level.

IT stocks were the top gainers on Sensex with Wipro (2.09%), TCS (1.78%) and Infosys (1.63%) rising in morning trade.

On BSE, Heidelberg Cement India (10.11%), GMR Infra (5.66%) and Delta Corp (4.48%) were the top gainers.

Market breadth was mildly negative with 1,080 stocks rising against 1,176 falling on BSE. 79 stocks were unchanged.

Top stocks traded in terms of turnover were Bharti Airtel (Rs 1939 crore), Maruti Suzuki (Rs 132.97 crore), Raymond (Rs 31.83 crore) and Prakash Industries (Rs 29.61 crore).

On the Sensex, Coal India (1.59%), Reliance Industries (1.55%), HDFC (1.33%) were the top losers.

Delta Corp rose to its fresh lifetime high of 338 level after the casino and gaming industry player logged a 319.1% (year on year) rise in its Q3 net profit at Rs 44.70 crore compared with Rs 10.7 crore in Q3 of last fiscal.

Global markets

Asian markets are trading flat as the Dollar nursed overnight losses. In Europe, markets closed in red as construction firm Carillion collapse weighed. No cues from US markets as they were closed yesterday for Martin Luther King Jr. day. holiday.