Sensex tumbles 1,000 pts from day's high: Key factors behind the market crash 

Sensex and Nifty came under intense selling pressure in late morning deals and were trading deep in the red on Thursday. Sensex crashed over 1000 pts (1036 pts) from the day's high with IT stocks capping losses for the 30-stock index. On similar lines, Nifty slipped 299 pts from the day's high with IT stocks bucking the trend.



Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.05%. Kwality Walls, Trent, M&M, and IndiGo shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.96%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

IT stocks rallied on Thursday after US markets closed higher on gains in technology counters as concerns over the effect of artificial intelligence on tech companies eased.

At 12:34 pm, Sensex tumbled 713 pts to 83,020 and Nifty crashed 205 pts to 25,616.

Here's a look at key factors that led to the market crash today.



Profitbooking

Benchmark indices saw profitbooking today after three sessions of gains. In the previous three sessions, Sensex rallied 1108 pts and Nifty zoomed 348 points enthused by December quarter earnings, which met street expectations.

Technical level

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking said, "Given persistent global uncertainties and elevated market volatility, traders are advised to maintain discipline and be selective, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks during market corrections. Fresh long positions should be considered only after a sustained breakout of the Nifty above the 26,000 level, which would signal a more reliable improvement in overall market sentiment."

Advertisement

"The immediate support is placed at 25,700–25,660. On the upside, 26,000–26,050 remains the next resistance cluster. Sustaining above 26,000 could open the path toward the upper channel band," said SAMCO Securities.

India VIX

The India VIX index surged 7.45% to 13.13, indicating heightened volatility on Dalal Street. Equities also turned volatile with February 19 being F&O Expiry day for Sensex and Nifty.

Rising crude prices

Oil prices held onto gains after rising in the previous session, on risks of a potential supply disruption on concerns of a conflict between the US and Iran.

Brent crude futures were at $70.49 a barrel after rising 4.35% in the previous session, while U.S. crude was last at $65.19, after rising 4.6% on Wednesday.