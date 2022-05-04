Sensex tumbles 1,300 pts, Nifty closes below 16,700 as RBI announces surprise rate hike

The equity market extended losses today after RBI raised repo rate and CRR in a surprise announcement. Sensex crashed 1,306 points to 55,669 and Nifty ended 391 points lower at 16,677. Before the rate hike announcement by governor Shaktikanta Das, Sensex was trading 643 points lower at 56,332 and Nifty slipped 147 points to 16,921.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.75 lakh crore.

Bajaj twins, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.29 per cent.

PowerGrid, NTPC and Kotak Bank were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 638 points and 599 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 835 shares ending higher against 2,539 stocks falling in the red. 101 shares were unchanged.

RBI Guv Das announces hike in interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40% in 'off-cycle' MPC meet

Consumer durables shares and banking stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices, crashing 1617 points and 949 points, respectively. Bank Nifty too slumped 899 points to 35,264 post the rate hike announcement.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red. Persistent foreign capital outflows also dented investor sentiment, forex traders said.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 1,853.46 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

Share Market UPDATE: Sensex crashes 1,300 pts, Nifty falls below 16,700 as repo rate hiked

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Although the rate hike was anticipated, the sudden announcement of a 40 bps increase in repo rate along with a 50 bps increase in CRR in response to the rising inflation spooked markets leading to a heavy selloff. Global markets are also trading cautiously ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting, as an increase of more than 50 bps will extend the current consolidation phase."

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hike repo rates by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. He also stated that the MPC expects inflation to rule at elevated levels.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 8 paise to end at 76.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following RBI's surprise rate hike ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 76.46 against the US dollar. It moved in the range of 76.17 to 76.58 during the session.

Global markets

Global markets were trading lower as investors awaited Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates today. Germany's DAX edged down 0.1% to 14,028.26 while the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,465.03. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.3% to 7,536.42. However, the futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials both were 0.2% higher.

In Asia , Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 20,861.27 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,677.57. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2% to 7,304.70.

