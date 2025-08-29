Sensex tumbles 1,800 pts in three days, Nifty slips below 24,450; what’s ahead?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up their early gains to close lower for the third straight session on Friday, with Reliance Industries leading the losses amid persistent concerns over US tariffs.

At close, the BSE Sensex was down 270.92 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 79,809.65, taking its three-day decline to more than 1,800 points. The NSE Nifty50 fell 74.05 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 24,426.85.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as top loser on Sensex, with its shares falling 2.96 per cent to Rs 3,198.15. Reliance Industries declined 2.21 per cent, followed by Infosys (down 2.04 per cent), NTPC (down 1.03 per cent), Tata Motors (down 0.98 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.92 per cent).

Five stocks namely Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today said, preparations are in progress to file for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio, which is being targeted for the first half of FY26.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) closed 2.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,357.05 on Friday despite the conglomerate making a slew of key announcements at its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE IT index slipped 0.94 per cent to end at 34,437.32, while the BSE Auto index was down 0.84 per cent, closing at 55,959.85.

Overall, out of the 4,237 active stocks traded on the BSE, 1,913 ended with gains, while 2,169 settled lower and 155 remained unchanged. As many as 99 stocks scaled their 52-week highs during the session. A total of 121 others hit their 52-week lows. The session also saw 233 stocks locked at their respective upper circuits and 164 at lower circuits on BSE.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said the investor sentiment remained cautious as markets attempted to digest the full impact of the US tariff. “The persistence of this issue is likely to heighten the future competitiveness of India's exports in some areas,” the analyst said.

“While generally the pressure is also likely to weigh on INR, driving it to depreciation. Equity benchmarks underperformed, with mid- and small-cap segments particularly affected by risk aversion and stretched valuations. In contrast, FMCG stocks sustained their upward momentum, supported by expectations of GST rate rationalisation and stronger consumer demand,” Nair said

Nair said that the full impact of these on consolidated fiscal in the short term has to be reviewed. Generally, the market still perceives the tariff-related disruptions as temporary, and optimism hinges on progress in trade negotiations in the future. However, lack of strong interaction between both parties is increasing the uncertainty, adding confusion to the market.