Sensex up 111 pts, Nifty flat after hitting new highs; what’s next for stock market?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty climbed on Thursday to hit fresh all-time highs, supported by strong global cues and rising optimism over potential interest rate cuts in both the US and India next month.

At the close, the Sensex rose 110.87 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 85,720.38 after briefly scaling a fresh record high of 86,055.86. The Nifty50 advanced 10.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 26,215.55, having earlier touched an all-time peak of 26,246.65.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bajaj Finance led gainers on the Sensex, gaining 2.27 per cent to Rs 1033.70. ICICI Bank followed with a 1.39 per cent rise. Among other gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank rose 1.21 per cent, 1.11 per cent, 0.82 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Hindustan Unilever, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index gained 0.20 per cent to close at 36,334.55, while the BSE Bankex index added 0.15 per cent to end the session at 66,891.64.

Among Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit their 52-week high on the BSE today.

Advertisement

Overall, of the 4,327 actively traded BSE stocks, 1,995 closed higher, 2,153 declined, and 179 remained unchanged. During the session, 122 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 144 fell to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 203 scrips hit their upper circuits, and 145 were locked in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the Indian market stabilised after a volatile session in which both the Sensex and Nifty briefly scaled record highs before slipping due to profit booking.

“Throughout the year, retailers emerged as the primary investors. However, the overall market performance fell short of expectations, prompting a shift towards derisking by year-end. Market participants are now keenly watching tomorrow’s GDP print, along with key events such as the US-India deal and the RBI policy meeting. These factors will play a crucial role in determining the near-term direction for equities," Nair said.



Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, marking a major milestone for the benchmark index after a 14-month gap. “However, the excitement was short-lived as the index faced mild profit booking soon after hitting the record level. In the final hour of trade, buying interest resurfaced, helping Nifty recover partially and close above the 26200 mark with a modest gain of 0.04%,” he said.

Advertisement

“On the daily chart, the index has formed a high-wave candle, a classic sign of indecision at elevated levels, indicating that the market is at a critical juncture where bulls and bears are battling for dominance,” Shah said.

“Among the Nifty constituents, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank emerged as the top gainers, while Adani Enterprises and Eicher Motors were the biggest losers. Sectoral performance was mixed, with Nifty Media and Nifty Financial Services leading the gains, whereas Nifty Realty and Nifty Consumer Durables ended in the red. Interestingly, Thursday was a landmark day for multiple indices as Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Infra also clocked fresh record highs, signalling strength in select pockets,” Shah added.

Ajay Menon, MD & CEO – Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty Midcap index has also hit record levels, indicating broader market participation beyond the index heavyweights.

“The rally has been reinforced by expectations of rate cuts from both the RBI and the US Federal Reserve - a shift that improves visibility for interest-rate-sensitive sectors and could trigger renewed FPI inflows. Alongside this, early signs of an earnings recovery from Q3 - supported by GST rationalisation and improving rural demand - are improving confidence in the earnings cycle. Optimism around a potential trade agreement boosting export-linked sectors has further strengthened sentiment. Together, these factors are driving investors to move beyond selective positioning and reposition portfolios for a more broad-based market upcycle,” Menon said.

Advertisement

Vishad Turakhia, MD & CEO of Equirus Securities, said Indian markets reaching record highs is on the back of a confluence of factors. Domestic demand remains robust with strong festive and GST cuts induced buying, supported by benign inflation supporting discretionary spending.

Turakhia said that robust government capex, recent FTA announcements, and positive developments on the US–India trade front are enhancing the appeal of Indian markets. He added that monetary policy continues to support liquidity and credit growth, and with further policy easing likely, overall optimism remains intact.

