Sensex zooms 460 points, Nifty reclaims 17,600; banking, IT stocks lead gains

Indian market surged for the third straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 460 points higher at 58,926 and Nifty rose 142 points to end at 17,605.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.11 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Maruti, Nestle, Ultratech Cement and RIL were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.64%. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 74 points and 13 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking , IT and metal stocks led the gains today with their BSE indices ending 474 points, 353 points and 278 points, respectively.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Nifty trades with positive momentum for the Feb series. Support is placed at 17,070 levels. Above 17500, open interest build-up is seen only at the 18,000 strikes indicating possible resistance. FII segment has witnessed unwinding in the index options segment which is supportive of the positive bias. On the sector front, we see value in the two-wheeler and BFSI space. Most of the frontline stocks trade in momentum and hence risk defined trading is suggested. Select energy stocks have broken trend levels and we expect underperformance/weakness in the space."



The market breadth was negative with 1,565 shares ending higher against 1,776 stocks in the red. 107 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 267.77 lakh crore against Rs 266.63 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the previous session, Sensex surged 657 points to reclaim the 58,000-mark amid positive global cues. The index surged for the second straight session and closed 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 58,465.97. Nifty rose 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 17,463.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 892 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Asian markets

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,680.91. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,275.70. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.1% to 24,803.59, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,480.49.