Sensex zooms 929 points, Nifty ends above 17,600 in first session of 2022

Benchmark indices staged a stellar rally in the first trading session of 2022, led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Sensex ended 929 points higher at 59,183 and Nifty rallied 271 points to 17,625.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.50 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. Dr Reddy's, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers falling up to 1.13%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 274 points to 25,244 and 350 points to 29,807, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 269.59 lakh crore today. On the sectoral front, banking, auto, metal and IT shares led the gains. BSE bankex zoomed 1030 points, BSE auto index gained 355 points , BSE metal climbed 408 points and IT index rallied 350 points.

The market breadth was positive with 2,689 shares ending higher against 875 stocks in the red.134 shares were unchanged.