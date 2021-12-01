Sensex zooms over 600 points in afternoon trade; banking, auto shares lead gains

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in capital goods, banking and auto stocks. Sensex rose 649 points to 57,714 and Nifty was trading 188 points higher at 17,171. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.40% in afternoon trade.

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Titan were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.81%.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 21 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 101 points and 10 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, banking and auto stocks led the gains. BSE capital goods index rose 225 points to 27,118, BSE bankex gained 563 points to 41,342 and BSE auto index climbing 306 points to 24,295.

The market breadth was positive with 1,832 shares trading higher against 1,295 stocks in the red. 142 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 258.66 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, equity market ended lower in volatile trade led by losses in banking, metal and auto shares. Sensex closed 195 points lower at 57,064 and Nifty lost 70 points to end at 16,983. Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, shedding 3.87 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Maruti.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,445 crore on November 30, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,350 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 20 points lower at 7,235. Nikkei rose 113 points to 27,935 and Shanghai Composite was trading flat at 3,576. Hang Seng index zoomed 258 points to 23,734.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 88 points lower at 4,567, the Nasdaq lost 245 points to 15,537 and the Dow Jones fell 652 points to 34,483.