September multibaggers: 4 stocks deliver over 100% returns; all hit upper circuits today

September proved to be a roller-coaster month for the Indian stock market, as investors navigated FII outflows, tariff shifts, and the market’s watchful eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decisions.

Amid the turbulence, a handful of lesser-known stocks delivered exceptional returns, rewarding investors with multibagger gains within a single month. Four such stocks, each surging over 100 per cent in September, continued their upward momentum, hitting upper circuits in early October.

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd

Shares of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd, a manufacturer of metallic yarn and textile fabrics for domestic and international markets, jumped 164 per cent in September. The stock rose from Rs 43.12 at the start of the month to Rs 114.25 at month-end on the BSE. The rally carried into October, with the scrip trading 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 160.50 on Friday.

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd, engaged in loan financing and the trading of shares and stocks, surged 177 per cent in September. Its share price climbed from Rs 11.68 to Rs 32.37 on the BSE, maintaining momentum into October as it traded 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 43.34 on Friday.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, a producer of packaged food products including edible oils, rice, sugar, and spices, saw its stock price soar 174 per cent in September—from Rs 773.35 to Rs 2,124.35 on the BSE. The rally continued on Friday, with the stock hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 2,989.05.

Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd

Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd, engaged in the manufacture of liquid chemicals, delivered a 149 per cent return in September. Its stock climbed from Rs 18.50 to Rs 46.15 on the BSE, and was trading 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 52.97 on Friday.

