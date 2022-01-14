SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 51 points to 18,238. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Thursday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the fifth consecutive session. Sensex rose 85 points to 61,235 and Nifty ended 45 points higher at 18,257. Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.35%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,390 crore on January 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,065 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 43 points lower at 2,919. Nikkei tanked 543 points to 27,945 and Hang Seng index fell 195 points to 24,234. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 67.32 points to 4,659. The Dow fell 176 points to 36,113. The Nasdaq Composite declined 381 points to 14,806.