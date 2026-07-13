Shakti Pumps, Oswal Pumps shares: Which stock can traders accumulate at current levels?

Shakti Pumps has emerged as the more compelling medium-term pick over Oswal Pumps, according to Centrum's head of technicals and derivatives research Nilesh Jain, who said the stock offers a better risk-reward setup despite the absence of a decisive trend in the broader pumps space. His view comes at a time when markets remain range-bound and investors are increasingly leaning on stock-specific opportunities rather than broad index direction.

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Sideways trend, but one stock stands out

Jain made it clear that neither of the two pump stocks is in a strong trending phase at the moment. “Both the counters are looking sideways as of now so there is no clear trend for both the Oswal Pump and Shakti Pump,” he said.

Even so, he identified Shakti Pumps as the better-positioned name for a staggered accumulation strategy. The stock, he noted, has built a meaningful base and is now approaching a technically important zone that could support a positional trade.

Support zone offers comfort

The technical case for Shakti Pumps rests on the Rs 500-530 band, which Jain described as a “very strong support area.” According to him, the stock has formed a “good base formation” in that range, giving investors a clearer downside reference point even though it is still trading below its short-term moving averages.

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That setup matters in a volatile market. With benchmark indices consolidating and broader market action staying selective, traders are increasingly favouring stocks where support levels are well-defined and accumulation can be done gradually on declines.

What could trigger the next leg up

Jain's strategy is not built on immediate breakout momentum, but on patient positioning. “In a staggered manner one can add on decline this particular counter as a positional bet,” he said, underlining that the trade is best approached in phases rather than through aggressive lump-sum buying.

The upside trigger, however, is sharply defined. Jain said that “if it breaks above Rs 630, then the target on the upside will open up for Rs 700-plus,” making Rs 630 the key level traders should monitor for confirmation of a stronger move.