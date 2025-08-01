Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Shanti Gold shares deliver a decent listing pop; stock lists at 15% premium

Shanti Gold shares deliver a decent listing pop; stock lists at 15% premium

Shanti Gold International sold its shares in the price band of Rs 189-199 apiece, applied for a minimum of 75  shares and its multiples to raise Rs 360.11 crore between July 25-29.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 9:50 AM IST
Shanti Gold shares deliver a decent listing pop; stock lists at 15% premiumThe stock hit a record high of Rs 744.37  on August 12, 2024 and a fell to 52-week low of Rs 312.95 on January 29, 2025

Shares of Shanti Gold International made a decent debut at Dalal Street on Friday, August 01 as the B2B gold jewellery player was listed at Rs 229.10 on BSE, a premium of 15.13 per cent over the issue price of Rs 199 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 14.35 per cent over the given issue price on NSE at Rs 227.55.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Last heard, Shanti Gold International was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 34-35 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 17-18 per cent for the investors. The grey market premium for the company has remained stable despite volatility in the markets, which stood around Rs 36-38 apiece, when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International ran for subscription between July 25 and July 29, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 189-199 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 360.11 crore from its IPO, which entirely included a fresh share sale of up to 1,80,96,000 equity shares.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 81.17 times, attracting birds worth Rs 20,460 crore, with over 23.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked a strong 117.33 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 151.48 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 30.37 times.

Incorporated in 2003, Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. It manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production. It offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewelry.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Choice Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services was the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 1, 2025 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today