Share Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is market closed on Gurunanak Jayanti? All you need to know

The equity market will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. On Monday, Sensex gained 234 points to end at 61,185 and Nifty climbed 85 points to 18,202. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in green. Top Sensex gainers were State Bank of India, jumping 3.44 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti and PowerGrid.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the top Sensex losers, shedding up to 2.37 per cent. Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 284.77 lakh crore in trade today. Market breadth was positive with 2,052 shares closing higher against 1,506 stocks falling on BSE. 193 shares were unchanged. Meanwhile, the rupee rose 45 paise to close at 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

