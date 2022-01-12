Share Market Live: Sensex rises over 300 pts, Nifty crosses 18,100 amid positive global cues

The Indian equity market opened higher today amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 344 points to 60,960 and Nifty gained 91 points to 18,147. Tata Steel, NTPC and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.54%.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10: 10 am: Vodafone Idea stock rebounds 6%

Vodafone Idea stock opened at Rs 12.10 against the previous close of Rs 11.80 on BSE. The share touched an intra day high of Rs 12.75, rising 8.05% on BSE. At 10:15 am, the telecom stock was trading 6.78% higher at Rs 12.60.

9: 55 am: Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading higher. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 276.73 lakh crore today.

9:25 am: Top gainers

Tata Steel, NTPC and Kotak Bank are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.54%.

9: 20 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 344 points to 60,960 and Nifty gains 91 points to 18,147.

9: 05 am : TCS, Wipro and Infosys to announce their Q3 earnings today. The shares of IT majors were flat in early trade.

8: 50 am: Expert Comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said,"IT stocks witnessed robust buying on Tuesday as India's top three IT companies i.e., Tata Consultancy Service, Wipro and Infosys will announce their Q3FY2022 results today. The three IT heavyweights are announcing their results on the same day for the first time in their operating history. Good numbers can be expected on the back of robust client demand. Stupendous earning season outlook along with positive expectations from annual budget is driving the markets despite the exponential rise in covid cases in the country.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18100 followed by 18150 and on the downside 17990 followed by 17920 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38620 and 38150 respectively."

8: 40 am: Previous session updates

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the third consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex ended 221 points higher at 60,616 and Nifty rose 52 points to 18,055. HCL Tech, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.30%. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.32%.

8: 30 am: FIIs in action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.91 crore on January 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8: 15 am: Global markets



In Asia, Kospi was trading 38 points higher at 2,966. Nikkei zoomed 525 points to 28,748 and Hang Seng index rose 452 points higher at 24,187. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 42 points to 4,713. The Dow gained 183 points to 36,252. The Nasdaq composite gained 210 points to 15,153.