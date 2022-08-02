Share Market Live: Sensex falls 170 pts, Nifty below 17,300; Tata Steel, TechM top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex opens 170 pts lower at 57,945 and Nifty loses 42 pts to 17,297. Equity market ended higher for the fourth session on Monday, tracking strong global cues and inflows of fresh foreign funds. Sensex climbed 545.25 points to end at 58,115.50. Nifty gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

Stocks in news: Zomato, ITC, Reliance Industries, Maruti and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:32 am: ITC shares hit 52-week high post Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

Shares of FMCG major ITC rose nearly 3% amid a falling market today after the firm reported a 34% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

ITC stock gained 2.96% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 316.65 against the previous close of Rs 307.55 on BSE. Earnings were announced after market hours on August 1, 2022. ITC shares were trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 50.33 % in a year and risen 42.91% in 2022.

Total 10.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.26 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.85 lakh crore.

9:20 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 170 pts to 57,945 and Nifty loses 42 pts to 17,297.

8:56 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets are likely to take a breather and see a gap down opening tracking weakness in other Asian indices and overnight fall in US gauges. However, there is a possibility that the market could edge higher as the trading progresses on some positive catalysts like the US treasury yields falling in the overnight trades, robust July GST collections, and foreign investors continuing to take exposure to local equities over the past few weeks. In fact, on Monday FIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,321 crore and were also buyers in Friday's trade to the tune of Rs 1,046 crore. The sentiments are also likely to be buoyed by better-than-expected Q1 earnings from India Inc, easing China Covid curbs, and hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve going ahead.

8:34 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"For traders, 17,250 would act as a key support level, above which the index could move up to 17,450-17,500 levels. On the flip side, a quick intraday correction is possible below 17,250, below which the index would retest the level of 17,150-17,100."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 92 points to 17,300. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity market ended higher for the fourth session on Monday, tracking strong global cues and inflows of fresh foreign funds. Sensex climbed 545.25 points to end at 58,115.50. Nifty gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.15 per cent.