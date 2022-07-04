Share Market Live: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 15,700; Tata Steel, TCS top losers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 110 points to 53,018 and Nifty gained 26 points to 15,778 in opening trade.

On Friday, market closed lower led by selling in oil and gas stocks after the government imposed taxes on exports of petroleum products and windfall gains from refining of crude oil.

Sensex fell 111 points at 52,908 and Nifty closed 28 points lower at 15,752 in volatile trade. ITC, Bajaj twins and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent. Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.14 per cent.

10:43 AM: RIL shares in green after Friday's crash: Check the new target price

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were in focus today after the government imposed taxes on export of petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by Indian firms on Friday. It also levied taxes on windfall gains made by crude oil producers.

RIL stock ended 7.14 per cent or Rs 185 lower at Rs 2,408 on Friday. RIL shares plunged 8.66 per cent intraday to Rs 2,369.45 in the previous session. READ MORE

10:21 am: Asia shares cautious as Wall St futures slip

Asian share markets started cautiously on Monday as a run of soft US data suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds.

The search for safety kept the US dollar near 20-year highs, though early action was light with US markets on holiday.

Cash Treasuries were shut but futures extended their gains, implying 10-year yields were holding around 2.88% having fallen 61 basis points from their June peak. READ MORE

10:19 am: Top Losers

Tata Steel, TCS, M&M, Dr Reddy's top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.03 percent in early trade.

10:15 am: Market turns red

Sensex falls 229 points to 52,678 and Nifty slips 74 pts to 15,677.

9:17 am: Market update

Sensex rises 110 points to 53,018 and Nifty gains 26 points to 15,778 in opening trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"The Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation on weekly charts, and 15700 could be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could hit 15.850-15,950 levels. On the flip side, as long as the index trades below 15,700, the correction wave is likely to continue and could retest the level of 15,500-15,350."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 26 points to 15,718. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

