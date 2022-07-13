Share Market Live: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty holds 16K; rupee hits record low

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 259 points to 54,146 and Nifty gained 71 points to 16,130. On Tuesday, equity markets fell for the second straight session, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

1:00 pm: Market update

Sensex down 200 points to 53,686 and Nifty loses 42 points to 16,015 in the afternoon session.

12:41 pm: Rupee hits record low

The Indian rupee hit record low for the third straight session. Rupee was trading at 79.66/67 per dollar compared to its previous close of 79.5975. The currency touched a life low of 79.6675.

12:40 pm: Tata Steel stock down 41% from 52-week high: Good time to buy?

Shares of Tata Steel have tumbled 41 per cent from their 52-week low amid highly volatile domestic market impacted by negative global cues. Tata Steel stock, which hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,534.60 on August 16, 2021 is currently trading at Rs 906, translating into a decline of 41 per cent during the period.

US Fed raising rates, Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation, and resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the world, especially in China have dented sentiment around the Tata Group stock.

Tata Steel stock touched an intraday high of Rs 909.50 against the previous close of Rs 902.10 on BSE today. It also touched an intraday low of Rs 901 on BSE.

Tata Steel shares are trading higher than 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Total 1.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.88 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore on BSE.

11:10 am: Sensex rises 36 points 53,922 and Nifty gains 7 points to 16,069.

10:45 am: HCL Tech shares hit 52-week low post Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

Shares of HCL Technologies fell to a fresh 52-week low today after the IT firm reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The IT firm logged a 2.43 cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 against a net profit of Rs 3,205 crore in the year-ago period.

9:19 am: Sensex rises 259 points to 54,146 and Nifty gains 71 points to 16,130.

8:35 am: Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Markets are likely to start on a positive note, gaining confidence from the upmove in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges, even as tech-heavy Nasdaq in overnight US markets ended in the red. Investors seem to have largely priced-in both near-term rate hikes from the Federal Reserve while debating the prospects of a possible recession in the world's largest economy. Also, crude oil prices falling below $100 a barrel in overnight trades would also augur well for our markets, given the rising current account deficit and subsequent fall in the currency. Technically, markets would gain strength if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdle of 16500 mark, while the index has support at 15851."

8:34 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on daily charts the index has formed a small bearish candle and it also formed lower high formation on intraday charts which supports further weakness from the current levels. For the traders now, below 16150/54200 the short-term texture is weak. Below which, the index could retest the level of 16,000-15,950/53,700-53,500. On the flip side, if the index succeeds to trade above 16,150/54,200 then it could touch the level of 16,225-16,250/54,500-54,600."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 132 points to 16,066. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity markets fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30. Banking, auto and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 384 points, 316 points and 360 points, respectively.