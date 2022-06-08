Share Market Live: Sensex falls 350 pts, Nifty below 16,350 after RBI raises repo rate

The Indian market opened on a flat note today ahead of RBI policy meet outcome. Sensex fell 11 points to 55,095 and Nifty was trading flat at Rs 16,416.

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight day on Tuesday amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow. Sensex tanked 567.98 points to end at 55,107.34 and Nifty fell 153.20 points to close at 16,416.35.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:08 am: RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps

Sensex declines 354 points to 54,753 and Nifty falls 84 points to 16,332 after Das announces a 50 bps hike in repo rate to 4.9 percent.

10:04 am: Sensex falls 263 points to 54,843 and Nifty loses 73 points to 16,343 as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das starts speaking on the monetray policy.

10:02 am: Yield on the 10-year bond opened at 7.52% ahead of RBI's rate decision.

9:57 am: Sensex falls 172 points to 54,934 and Nifty loses 41 points at 16374.

9:40 AM: Banking stocks trading higher ahead of RBI's policy meet outcome

Banking stocks were among the top gainers in early trade ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day monetary policy meet outcome today. BSE bankex gained 135 points to 40,511 and Bank Nifty was trading 87 points higher at 35,082. Shares of other rate sensitive sectors such as auto were trading lower in early trade. The BSE auto index fell 66 points to 25,861. READ MORE

9:20 am: Sensex fell 11 points to 55,095 and Nifty was trading flat at 16,416.

9:07 AM: Pre-opening market comments

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, "Domestic equities are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of a strong upsurge in overnight US markets and early optimism in SGX Nifty. However, if the RBI's rate hike decision meets street expectations, markets may price in the hike. The street suspects RBI will go for another 40-basis points rate hike. That said, RBI would also prefer to go slow on rate hikes in the backdrop of the government too responding to the inflation risks. The recent announcement on fuel tax cuts and reduction of import duties on edible oils will provide some comfort to the RBI. Besides the Reserve Bank of India, the European Central Bank is also set to meet next week with the outcome expected on June 9."

8:35 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Technically, Nifty broke the important support level of 16,450 and closed below the same which is largely negative. In addition, the index has also formed a bearish candle indicating short-term weakness. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 16,500 the short-term texture remains weak, below which the correction wave is likely to continue till 16,300. Any further correction could drag the index up to 16,225. On the other hand, above 16,500, there are chances the index could hit 16,600-16,650."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 64 points to 16,489. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight day on Tuesday amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow. Sensex tanked 567.98 points to end at 55,107.34 and Nifty fell 153.20 points to close at 16,416.35.