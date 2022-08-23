Share Market Live: Sensex falls 350 pts, Nifty below 17,400; Infosys, Wipro top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 356 points to 58,417 and Nifty lost 96 points to 17,394 in early trade. Sensex slipped 872 points to 58,773 and Nifty closed 267 points lower at 17,490 on Monday. Banking, consumer durables, IT, and auto shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 838 points, 645 points, 503 points and 571 points, respectively.

Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Power, Bank of India, NTPC and more

9:28 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The market mood has suddenly changed after the release of the Fed minutes which indicate steeper rate tightening than what the market had discounted. Now, the focus will be on what the Fed chief Powell will say at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. If he sounds less hawkish there can be a relief rally; otherwise the present drift will continue. The trend in US markets is hugely important for India since the correlation between the two markets is very high.

The sharp decline in India is also due to some profit taking by DIIs who have been sustained sellers in recent days. Profit booking is normal since the market had risen too fast (Nifty rallied 18% from the June lows) in 2 months.

Investors can now buy the dips in a calibrated manner. High quality financials, autos and capital goods can bounce back sharply when the market trend turns."

9:22 am: Market update

Sensex falls 356 points to 58,417 and Nifty loses 96 points to 17,394 in early trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Nifty slipped back below the falling trend line, indicating a failed breakout. On the lower end, the price has corrected towards the support zone of 17,500-17,400. Over the near term, a fall below 17,400 may trigger a further correction in the market. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,200/17,000. On the other hand, the Nifty may recover towards 17,700 if it doesn't fall below 17,400."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 68 points to 17,422. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Sensex slipped 872 points to 58,773 and Nifty closed 267 points lower at 17,490. Banking, consumer durables, IT, and auto shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 838 points, 645 points, 503 points and 571 points, respectively. All 19 sectoral indices on the BSE ended in the red. Market breadth was negative with 1,254 stocks ending higher against 2,286 stocks falling on BSE, while 166 shares were unchanged.