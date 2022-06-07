Share Market Live: Sensex falls 479 pts, Nifty below 16,450; Titan, HUL top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex opened 352 pts lower at 55,323 and Nifty fell 127 points to 16,442. Benchmark indices closed lower in volatile trade on Monday amid positive global cues. Sensex declined 93.91 points to close at 55,675. During the day, the 30-stock index tanked 473.49 points to 55,295.74. Nifty fell 14.75 points to finish at 16,569.55.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, HUL and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.36 per cent. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers, rising up to 0.99 per cent.

Stocks in news: SBI Cards, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:32 am: Sensex falls 479 pts to 55,195 and Nifty declines 143 points to 16,425 in early trade.

9:17 am: Market opens in red

Sensex opens 352 pts lower at 55,323 and Nifty falls 127 points to 16,442.

8:35 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said," Technically speaking, after Monday’s consolidation, the downside risk on Nifty is seen at the 16,371. Alternatively, if Nifty’s make-or-break support at 16,371 holds then expect bulls to re-group with aggressive targets seen at 16897-17250 zone with interweek perspective.”

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 114 points to 16,458. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

