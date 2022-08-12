Share Market Live: Sensex falls 50 pts, Nifty trading flat; Maruti, TechM top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 42 points to 59,289 and Nifty lost 6 points to 17,652 in early trade. The stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640.

9:21 am: Sensex falls 42 points to 59,289 and Nifty loses 6 points to 17,652 in early trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, Nifty is trading near its important resistance level and has also formed a small bearish candle. For traders, 17,600 would be the key level to watch out for, while the overall chart structure suggests that if the market sustains above the same then breakout continuation formation could continue till 17,700-17,750. On the flip side, a sharp intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 17,600. Below which, the index could slip till 17,540-17,450."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 3.50 points to 17,692. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent. ITC, NTPC and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.56 per cent.