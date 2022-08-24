Share Market Live: Sensex falls 50 pts, Nifty trading flat; Tata Steel, TCS top losers

The Indian market opened on a flat note today. Sensex fell 21 pts to 59,009 and Nifty gained 4 points to 17,581 in early trade. Sensex and Nifty ended higher after two sessions on Tuesday helped by a rise in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 257 pts to 59,031 and Nifty closed 87 points higher at 17,577. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

10:19 am: Market update

Sensex down 47 pts to 58,984 and Nifty loses 4 pts to 17,572.

9:51 am: NDTV shares hit upper circuit of 5% as Adani Group buys stake

Shares of NDTV hit upper circuit of 5 per cent in early trade today after Adani Group's media entity said that it would indirectly buy a 29.18 per cent stake in the media company New Delhi Television (NDTV) and also made an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the media company.

NDTV stock rose 5 per cent to Rs 384.50 in early trade against the previous close of Rs 366.20 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 3.77 per cent at Rs 380 today.

In a year, the share has zoomed 388 per cent and gained 233 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 0.73 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.75 crore. Market cap of the media company rose to Rs 2,478.92 crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship group of Adani Group, were trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 3,007 on BSE.

9:19 am: Sensex falls 21 pts to 59,009 and Nifty gains 4 points to 17,581 in early trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"Markets showed resilience as bulls stepped-in after morning wobble--snapping a 2-day losing streak. Most importantly, bulls held to the reins towards the close-keeping weak overnight Wall Street cues, inflation and recession fears at bay. Technically speaking, the Nifty line on the sand is at today's low at the 17,345 mark. In case of Nifty's major support at 17,345 mark collapses, the next big support is seen only at 17,161. Nifty's major hurdle continues to be at 18,115 mark (April 22nd high) and above the same the immediate target is seen at 18,605."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 68 points to 17,539. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex and Nifty ended higher after two sessions on Tuesday helped by a rise in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 257 pts to 59,031 and Nifty closed 87 points higher at 17,577. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the green.