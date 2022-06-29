Share Market Live: Sensex falls 500 pts, Nifty at 15,700 in early trade

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 493 points to 52,684 and Nifty lost 141 points to 15,709 in early trade. Sensex rose 16 points to 53,177 and Nifty gained 18 points to 15,850 in June 28 session. M&M, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.78 per cent. Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.54 per cent.

9:19 am: Sensex falls 493 points to 52,684 and Nifty lost 141 points to 15,709 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Having sustained above the important area of 15750-15800 levels, there is a possibility of further upside from here towards the next important resistance of 16180 levels (opening downside gap of 13th June). On the other side, the level of 15,800 has been a significant value area and has resulted in a formation of long-range bear candle during its recent downside breakout (June 16). Hence, further choppy or range bound movement above 15,800 levels (absence of strong upside momentum) could signal chances of false upside breakout and that could possibly bring bears into action. Immediate resistance is placed at 15,950 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 169 points to 15,684. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex rose 16 points to 53,177 and Nifty gained 18 points to 15,850 in June 28 session. M&M, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.78 per cent. Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.54 per cent. '