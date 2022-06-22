Share Market Live: Sensex falls 500 pts, Nifty below 15,500; Tata Steel, NTPC top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 380 points to 52,151 and Nifty lost 123 points to 15,516. On Tuesday, market ended higher for the second consecutive session amid positive global indices. Sensex rose 934 points to 52,532 and Nifty surged 288 points to end at 15,638. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 5.8 lakh crore to Rs 240.66 lakh crore against Rs 234.86 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.

10:32 am: Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

"Pull back rallies can be sharp and it was sharp yesterday. The important question is: will this continue? There is no economic news, except the softness in crude, to sustain the rally. There is no reason for FIIs to change their selling strategy since the dollar continues to be strong and US bond yields are attractive and expected to rise further. The large-caps which bounced back sharply yesterday are fundamentally strong stocks. Therefore, the best investment strategy now should be to buy these high-quality names in small quantities, on dips."

10:26 am: Market update

Sensex falls 523 points to 52,008 and Nifty slips 175 points to 15,463.

9:18 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 380 points to 52,151 and Nifty loses 123 points to 15,516.

8:40 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

Even as US markets ended firm in overnight trades, weakness in most of the Asian indices could weigh on domestic benchmarks in early trades. On the other hand, Nifty's technical charts suggest 'Bullish Morning Star Candlestick Pattern'. Nifty's make-or break support for the day is seen at 15453 and then good support at the recent low of 15181 mark. We suspect Bank Nifty too is aiming for a significant rebound with the biggest support seen at 32155 mark. Upside, however, may be capped on reports of fears that the global economy will slow dramatically amidst an aggressive tightening from major central banks across the globe to rein in record inflation that has rattled the sentiment.

8:35 am: Expert take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"15,670-15,740 could be a near-term resistance for the Nifty. Once this band is breached, 15,863-15,886 could be the next resistance. Investors may prepare a list of stocks that they would like to offload in this bounce to raise cash. Nervousness in the markets will keep coming up unless we see signs of inflation stabilising and reversing globally which can be an early sign of bottom formation."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 75 points to 15,547. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian market ended higher for the second consecutive session amid positive global indices. Sensex rose 934 points to 52,532 and Nifty surged 288 points to end at 15,638. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 5.8 lakh crore to Rs 240.66 lakh crore against Rs 234.86 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.