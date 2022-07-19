Share Market Live: Sensex gains 70 pts, Nifty above 16,250; Axis Bank, Airtel rise

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 187 points to 54,333 and Nifty lost 51 points to 16,227 in early trade. Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares amid positive global cues. Sensex rallied 760.37 points to settle at 54,521 and Nifty advanced 229.30 points to 16,278.50.

11:30 am: Market update

Sensex trading 78 points higher at 54,599 and Nifty rises 11 points to 16,291.

Stocks in news: IndusInd Bank, HUL , Jet Airways, Reliance Industries and more

11:20 am: Morgan Stanley slashes India's GDP forecast to 7.2% for 2022

Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for India's annual growth to 7.2% for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade have pressured major economies around the world.



The brokerage's forecast, down from its previous projection of 7.6%, comes after India's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022 at 4.1%. The revised target is in line the Reserve Bank of India's view.

11:00 am: Vedanta shares down 45% in three months: Good time to buy?

Shares of Vedanta have tumbled 45 per cent from their 52-week high amid highly volatile domestic market affected by negative global cues. A fall in global metal prices and rising inflation has also impacted sentiment around metal stocks, including Vedanta.

The stock of Anil Agarwal-led firm, which hit a 52-week high of Rs 440.75 on April 11, 2022 is currently trading at Rs 239.05, translating into a decline of 45 per cent in over three months.

On April 28 this year, Vedanta's net profit fell 10 per cent to Rs 5,799 crore from Rs 6,432 crpre in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 39,342 crore, jumping 41.14 per ent from Rs 27,874 crore in the year ago quarter.

10:30 am: This Vijay Kedia-backed stock rallied nearly 100% amid market mayhem; what’s next?

A Gujarat-based manufacturer of industrial gears and material handling equipment has been buzzing on Dalal Street due to three reasons.

Firstly, shares of the company have delivered over 96 per cent since October 19, 2021 when the benchmark BSE Sensex scaled its all-time high of 62,245.43. Since then, the index cracked 13.6 per cent till July 15. Secondly, Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia upped his stake in the company to 1.85 per cent in the June quarter from 1.9 per cent in the preceding quarter ended March 31. Thirdly, foreign portfolio investors also raised their holdings to 2.14 per cent from 1.71 per cent earlier. The rise in stake by FPI came at the time when they offloaded shares worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore from the equity market during the quarter. This is Elecon Engineering.

Market update

9:27 am: Rupee hits 80 per dollar mark

Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar in early trade.

9:18 am: Sensex falls 187 points to 54,333 and Nifty loses 51 points to 16,227 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Nifty is currently placed at the key overhead resistance of the previous opening downside gap of June 13 and also last swing high of around 16,200-16,300 levels. A sustainable move above this area could pull Nifty towards further swing highs. The short-term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the edge of upside breakout of the hurdle 16,200-16,300 levels, one may expect further upside in the market for the short term. The next upside levels to be watched around 16,500-16,600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 108 points to 16,181. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Midcap and small-cap indices rose 340 points and 357 points, respectively. Banking, IT, capital goods and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers, with their BSE indices rising 833 points, 832 points, 540 points and 646 points, respectively.