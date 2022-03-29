Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 102 points higher at 17,382. On Monday, Sensex rose 231 points to 57,593 and Nifty closed 69 points higher at 17,222.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:25 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 801 crore on March 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1161 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 102 points higher at 17,382. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Monday

Sensex rose 231 points to 57,593 and Nifty closed 69 points higher at 17,222. Earlier, Sensex lost 537.11 points to an intraday low of 56,825.09 in morning trade.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%. Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.83%.