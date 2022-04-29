Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Good morning!

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys along with an overall positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 57,521.06. During the day, it zoomed 971.46 points or 1.70 per cent to 57,790.85 on the expiry of derivatives contracts. The NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent to 17,245.05.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday after a strong quarterly report from Meta Platforms lifted beaten down technology and growth stocks and offset worries about the US economy's contraction in the first quarter. The Facebook parent surged 17.6% after the social network reported a larger-than-expected profit and rebounded from a drop in users.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85% to 33,916.39 points, S&P 500 climbed 2.47% to end the session at 4,287.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 3.06% to 12,871.53 points.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed in Friday morning trade following big gains overnight on Wall Street as the Nasdaq Composite surged 3%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.27% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.46%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.26% higher.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 53 points higher at 17,306.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Thursday

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.55 per cent. Bharti Airtel, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the only losers, falling up to 0.83 percent.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 203 points and 35 points, respectively.

Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables and banking shares closed in the green. The market breadth was negative with 1,656 shares ending higher against 1753 stocks falling into the red. 109 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 269.47 lakh crore.