Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 16,205. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

On Monday, the Indian equity market ended flat in a highly volatile session. Sensex closed 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 54,288.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 51.45 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 16,214.70.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex loser, slipping 12.53 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, ITC, Power Grid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries.

M&M, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top sectoral gainers, rising up to 4.14 per cent.

Here's a look at live updates of the market action today.

Stocks in news: Delhivery, Zomato, Marico, Maruti and more

8:56 am: Expert quote

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods. All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank's rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday. Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels."

8:35 am : Delhivery

The firm will make its stock market debut today.

8:32 am : Global markets

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as relief at a rally on Wall Street was quickly soured by a slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro held near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB.

After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.4%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap which saw shares in the Snapchat owner tumble 28%.

S&P 500 futures also slipped 0.8%, surrendering some of Monday's 1.8% bounce.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Monday

