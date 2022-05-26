Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 84 points to 16,105. On Wednesday, Sensex extended its decline for the third straight session, falling over 300 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks. Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 53,749.26. Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 16,025.80.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of firm global cues. Overnight, the Fed minutes were released where all participants agreed for 50 basis point interest rate hike and laid out plans for aggressive Quantitative Tightening to begin in June. Our call of the day suggests that any intraday bull ride is likely to last only for a brief period and probably, gradually pave the path for the bear to a sleepover. Nifty is likely to witness mostly downward fluctuation owing to growth and inflation bets which continue to dominate investors' sentiment negatively. The line in the sand is at Nifty's support at 15971 mark and below the same, the index could swiftly slide to 15671 mark. Nifty is likely to gain strength only above 16411 mark on a closing basis with 200 - DMA at 17261 mark."

Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One said, "The index is currently placed at the critical support zone of the 16000 mark, and any breach below the same could dampen the sentiments once again. As far as levels are concerned, the 15700-15750 zone is expected to cushion the downside of any near-term breakdown. While on the contrary, 16200-16250 is the immediate resistance for the index, followed by the 16400 level in the near term." READ MORE

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 84 points to 16,105. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Sensex extended its decline for the third straight day, falling over 300 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks. Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 53,749.26. Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 16,025.80.