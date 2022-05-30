Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 152 points to 16,489. On Friday, the Indian market ended higher for the second straight session. Sensex climbed 632 points to 54,884 and Nifty gained 182 points higher at 16,352. NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.43 percent. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, and HCL Technologies were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.10 per cent.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

8:46 am: Expert take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities said, "We are of the view that, the short-term texture of the market has changed to positive from negative. For the trend following traders now, 16,200/54,450 would be the key level to watch out. Above which, it could touch the level of 16500-16650. On the flip side, below 16,200/54,450 uptrends would be vulnerable. Below the same, the index could retest the level of 16,000/53,900. Further downside may also continue which could drag the index up to 15,900-15,850/53,600-53,500."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 152 points to 16,489. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

