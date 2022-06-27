Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.28 per cent. TechM, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.03 per cent.

8:34 am: Expert take

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services

"Mirroring a firm trend in the global market and in response to declining commodity prices, the domestic market maintained its positive trend. The up-move was supported by broad-based buying except in IT which remained under pressure post the downgrade of earnings forecast by Accenture. We expect the market to showcase similar short-term rebounds until fresh trigger fuels the global concerns."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 198 points to 15,899. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 242.21 lakh crore against Rs 239.64 lakh crore in the previous session.