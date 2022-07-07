Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 133 points to 16,116. Sensex climbed 616.62 points to end at 53,750.97 and Nifty gained 178.95 points to 15,989.80 on Wednesday. Meanwhile US Fed has raised lending rates by 75 bps to tame rising inflation.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:07 AM: EXPERT TAKE

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"After yesterday's positive close, markets could extend gains in early Thursday trades on the back of a strong buoyancy in world equity indices, even as FOMC Meeting Minutes showed US policymakers anticipate a 50 or 75 basis points hike in the next meeting. The US growth forecast was revised downward for this and next year, while the US treasury yields inching higher, with the 10-year yield curve remaining inverted, indicating a key recession warning. However, oil prices slipped to $98 a barrel, which could act as a respite to the market. Meanwhile, the technical indicators can accelerate towards south only if Nifty slips below the 15,521 mark."

8:41 am: US Fed hikes policy rates by 75 bps on record inflation levels

8:41 am: US Fed hikes policy rates by 75 bps on record inflation levels

A deteriorating inflation situation and concern about lost faith in the Federal Reserve's power to make it better prompted US central bank officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase and a firm restatement of their intent to get prices under control, minutes of the June 14-15 policy meeting showed.



8:34 am: Expert take

"Technically speaking, the make or break support for Nifty is seen only at 15521 and below the mark, expect a waterfall of selling which is likely to take the index towards 15181 mark. For tomorrow, any early morning altitude is likely to be capped at 16,181 mark."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 133 points to 16,116. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices rallied over 1 per cent on Wednesday amid foreign funds turning net buyers after a long gap and positive opening in European stock markets. Sensex climbed 616.62 points to end at 53,750.97 and Nifty gained 178.95 points to 15,989.80.BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 386 points and 235 points, respectively. Consumer durables, banking and auto shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 851 points, 617 points and 727 points, respectively.