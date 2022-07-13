Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 66 points to 16,126. On Tuesday, equity markets fell for the second straight session, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30.

8:35 am: Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

"Markets are likely to start on a positive note, gaining confidence from the upmove in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges, even as tech-heavy Nasdaq in overnight US markets ended in the red. Investors seem to have largely priced-in both near-term rate hikes from the Federal Reserve while debating the prospects of a possible recession in the world's largest economy. Also, crude oil prices falling below $100 a barrel in overnight trades would also augur well for our markets, given the rising current account deficit and subsequent fall in the currency. Technically, markets would gain strength if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdle of 16500 mark, while the index has support at 15851."

8:34 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on daily charts the index has formed a small bearish candle and it also formed lower high formation on intraday charts which supports further weakness from the current levels. For the traders now, below 16150/54200 the short-term texture is weak. Below which, the index could retest the level of 16,000-15,950/53,700-53,500. On the flip side, if the index succeeds to trade above 16,150/54,200 then it could touch the level of 16,225-16,250/54,500-54,600."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity markets fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30. Banking, auto and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 384 points, 316 points and 360 points, respectively.