Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rise 204 points to 16,542. Benchmark indices ended in the green for the third consecutive session after falling in initial trade on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex gained 246.47 points to end at 54,767.62 and Nifty climbed 62.05 points to close at 16,340.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The larger degree of lower tops and bottoms is intact as per weekly chart. Present upmove could be in line with the formation of new lower top of the sequence. But, still there is no confirmation of any lower top formation at the highs.

The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. But, the lack of strength in the upside momentum could bring bears into action from the higher levels. A decisive move above 16,300 levels is likely pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 16,500-16,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200 levels.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.35 per cent. Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.37 per cent.