Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Equity market snapped its six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy stocks. Sensex ended 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80 and Nifty dipped 6.15 points to end at 17,382.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short-term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and there is no indication of any sharp reversal pattern at the highs. The consolidation with high volatility is likely to continue for the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support is placed at 17,200 and the strong resistance to be watched at 17,500 levels. A decisive move above the hurdle could pull Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of 17,800 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 66 points to 17,463. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Equity market snapped its six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday amid profit booking in banking and energy stocks. Sensex ended 51.73 points lower at 58,298.80 and Nifty dipped 6.15 points to end at 17,382.

BSE Bankex was the top sectoral loser, falling 312 pts to 43,346. Sun Pharma, Nestle, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.46 per cent. NTPC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 3.10 per cent.