Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"The important moving averages are lying comfortably below the current index value confirming the uptrend again. The trend may remain bullish over the short term as long as it remains above 17,350. However, the rally towards 17,750-17,800 is likely to attract selling pressure at the higher levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 195 points to 17,741. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The stock market ended on a flat note, led by a fall in consumer durables and information technology shares. Sensex slipped 35 points to 58,817 and Nifty gained 9 points to 17,534. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the red. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE lost 31 points and 27 points, respectively. Capital goods and metal stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 391 points and 347 points, respectively.