Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:10 am: Expert Take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, post sharp reversal formation, the Nifty is witnessing a range bound activity, while on intraday charts, it has formed a higher bottom formation, which supports the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future. For traders, 17,500 would be the sacrosanct support zone and above which, the index could rally till 17,700-17,750. On the flip side, the bullish sentiment could change if the index trades below 17,500 and below the same the index could retest 17,400-17,350 level."

8:00 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 83 points to 17,699. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

7:55 am: Market on Wednesday

The Indian market managed to close in the green in a highly volatile session on Wednesday. Sensex rose 54 points to 59,085 and Nifty ended 30 pts higher at 17,607. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the green today. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, L&T, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.86 per cent. Tata Steel, TCS, Titan and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.93 per cent. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE gained 199 points and 203 points, respectively.