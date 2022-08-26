Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 99 points to 17,687. Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as a fag-end sell-off erased early gains, with IT and banking stocks falling amid monthly derivatives expiry. Sensex closed 310.71 points lower at 58,774.72. During the day, it hit a high of 59,484.35 and a low of 58,666.41. Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 17,522.45.

Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:10 am: Expert Take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The sharp intraday weakness of Thursday could be a worrying factor for the bulls to sustain the highs. As long as Nifty sustains above the supports of 17300-17200 levels, there is a possibility of an upside bounce from the lower levels. One may expect broader range movement for the Nifty around 17700-17800 on the upside and 17300-17200 levels on the downside for the near term."

8:00 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 99 points to 17,687. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

7:55 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended lower as a fag-end sell-off erased early gains, with IT and banking stocks falling amid monthly derivatives expiry. After remaining in the positive territory for most part of the trade, Sensex suddenly came under selling pressure during the last half-hour of the session. It closed 310.71 points lower at 58,774.72. During the day, it hit a high of 59,484.35 and a low of 58,666.41. Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 17,522.45.