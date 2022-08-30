Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 68 points to 17,448. Benchmark indices ended lower on Monday amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 861 points to 57,972 and Nifty closed 246 points lower at 17,312. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red. IT, banking, metal and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 975 points, 837 points, 322 points and 282 points, respectively.

9:03 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Compared to the sell-off in US markets last Friday, the correction in the Indian market yesterday was relatively mild. This is a reflection of the resilience of the Indian market. However, it is important to appreciate the fact that valuations in India are high. Nifty is trading around 20 times forward earnings. MSCI India is trading at 100% premium to emerging market rivals. This calls for some caution. There is a possibility of further correction in the market in the near-term. Financials, capital goods, autos, telecom and FMCG are strong segments attracting investment."

8:35 am: Expert Take

Osho Krishan, senior analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One

“Technically, the positive structure has been shaken a bit as the technical swing support of 17,350 got breached decisively. At the current juncture, the 21 DEMA and the recent unfilled gap around 17,380-17,520 are expected to act as an immediate hurdle for the index in the comparable period. While on the downside, 17,150-17,200 is expected to cushion any sort of fall, followed by the sacrosanct support of the unfilled gap around the psychological mark of 17,000.”

8:25 am: SGX Nifty

8:10 am: Market on Monday

Benchmark indices ended lower on Monday amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 861 points to 57,972 and Nifty closed 246 points lower at 17,312. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red. IT, banking, metal and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 975 points, 837 points, 322 points and 282 points, respectively. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 201 pts and 260 points, respectively.