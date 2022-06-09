Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 73 points to 16,275. Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

Stocks in news: Wipro, YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Power and more

8:35 am: Expert take

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One said, "For the coming session, 16300 - 16260 should be seen as key supports and only a breach of the same would resume the recent downtrend. On the flipside, 16500 remains a sturdy wall and till the time, we do not surpass it convincingly, bulls would not have any conviction in their moves."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 73 points to 16,275. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.31 per cent.