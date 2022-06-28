Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 87 points to 15,746. Market ended higher for the third straight session on June 27 amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 433 points to 53,161 and Nifty gained 132 points to 15,832.

Market breadth was positive with 2,383 stocks ending higher against 1046 stocks falling on BSE. 146 shares were unchanged. Capital goods and IT stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices ending 574 pts and 567 points higher, respectively.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Om Mehra, Research Associate, Choice Broking

"The trend may remain bullish for the shorter term but simultaneously profit booking from higher levels is expected as we are inching towards monthly expiry. Technically, sustaining above 16,000 levels on Nifty this week could result in acceleration of the uptrend, while 15,550 needs to be protected on the downside. If the Nifty breaches 15,350 on the downside, then the recent bullishness gets negated. On the other hand, bank Nifty has support at 33,000 levels while resistance at 34,500 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 87 points to 15,746. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The Indian market ended higher for the third straight session on June 27 amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 433 points to 53,161 and Nifty gained 132 points to 15,832. L&T, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.99 per cent. Kotak Bank, RIL and Titan were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.45 per cent.