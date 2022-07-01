Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 31 points to 15,691. Sensex ended 8 points lower at 53,018 and Nifty lost 19 points to 15,780 in volatile trade on Thursday. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.09 per cent. Axis Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74 per cent.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"On the technical front, Nifty is holding a crucial support zone of 15,700-15,750 and we may see an up move towards 16,000 if it continues to hold this support zone. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 15,600 and 15,900 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 32,800 and 33,750 respectively.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 31 points to 15,691. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Sensex ended 8 points lower at 53,018 and Nifty lost 19 points to 15,780 in volatile trade. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.09 per cent. Axis Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74 per cent. Market breadth was negative with 1,369 stocks ending higher against 1,907 stocks falling on BSE. 144 shares were unchanged. Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex ending 236 pts higher.