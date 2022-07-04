Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 26 points to 15,718. On Friday, market closed lower led by selling in oil and gas stocks after the government imposed taxes on exports of petroleum products and windfall gains from refining of crude oil.

Sensex fell 111 points at 52,908 and Nifty closed 28 points lower at 15,752 in volatile trade. ITC, Bajaj twins and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent. Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.14 per cent.

8:34 am: Expert take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"The Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation on weekly charts, and 15700 could be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could hit 15.850-15,950 levels. On the flip side, as long as the index trades below 15,700, the correction wave is likely to continue and could retest the level of 15,500-15,350."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

8:15 am: Market on Friday

