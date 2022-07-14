Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 21 points to 15.951. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market. Benchmark indices erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday on selling in oil and gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets. Sensex fell 372.46 points to close at 53,514 and Nifty declined 91.65 points to end below the 16,000 level at 15,966.

"Risk aversion is quite likely to be the preferred theme for the day and investors can expect a bumpy ride intra-day amid a steady fall in Asian indices and overnight fall in the US markets. The US CPI inflation numbers, which jumped to a 41-year high of 9.1% in June, certainly raises the prospects of a more hawkish stance by the US Fed in its next policy meet, which could further fuel volatility in equities & other asset classes. With FPI outflows showing no signs of a pullback, one could expect volatility in the currency markets too. On the technical front, markets may gain strength only if the Nifty holds above 15851 mark with interweek perspective, while hurdle is seen at 16500."

"Nifty has found resistance at the 50 EMA for the second consecutive session. On the daily chart, back-to-back bearish candles indicate near-term weakness. The RSI on the daily chart indicates a weak price momentum. On the lower end, the index may fall towards 15,850, where the lower band of the rising channel lies. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16,200."

