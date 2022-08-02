Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 92 points to 17,300. Equity market ended higher for the fourth session on Monday, tracking strong global cues and inflows of fresh foreign funds. Sensex climbed 545.25 points to end at 58,115.50. Nifty gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

8:34 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"For traders, 17,250 would act as a key support level, above which the index could move up to 17,450-17,500 levels. On the flip side, a quick intraday correction is possible below 17,250, below which the index would retest the level of 17,150-17,100."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 92 points to 17,300. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity market ended higher for the fourth session on Monday, tracking strong global cues and inflows of fresh foreign funds. Sensex climbed 545.25 points to end at 58,115.50. Nifty gained 181.80 points or 1.06 per cent to 17,340.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.15 per cent.