Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

8:45 am: Expert Take

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking

"The momentum indicator MACD was trading with a positive crossover on a daily time frame which suggests strength in the counter. The support for nifty has shifted around 17,800 levels while on the upside 18,100 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 39,000 levels while resistance at 40,000 levels. Overall, the index is looking strong crossing above 18,000 marks will add more strength to the counter and head towards 18,200 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 47 points to 17,957. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Sensex closed above the 60K mark for the second consecutive session despite negative global cues. Sensex climbed 37.87 pts to 60,298 and Nifty gained 12 pts to 17,956. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the green. Kotak Bank, L&T and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.75 per cent.

Banking and capital goods stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 305 points and 282 pts, respectively.