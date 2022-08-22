Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 45 points to 17,698. The market snapped its eight-session winning streak on Friday amid profit-booking and weak global cues. Sensex fell 652 points to 59,646 and Nifty lost 198 points to 17,758. Consumer durables, banking and auto shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 499 points, 729 points and 431 points, respectively.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management

"Some moderation in the inflation rate in the US as well as in India generated expectations of a likely moderation in central bank polices as well. The Dollar Index too moved down towards the 104.50 level, sustaining the impression that rates could be lower. But the subsequent data points, as well as the fact that the level of inflation was too high, that rate hikes would be required more often to bring it down to the target levels, also led to the Dollar Index moving up to 107.50, and probably set to move higher still. The market levels and the action reflected a response to these developments during the day. These factors regarding the potential for rates to move up may put some pressure on the markets in the coming week."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 45 points to 17,698. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The Indian market snapped its eight-session winning streak on Friday amid profit-booking and weak global cues. Sensex fell 652 points to 59,646 and Nifty lost 198 points to 17,758. Consumer durables, banking and auto shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 499 points, 729 points and 431 points, respectively.