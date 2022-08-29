Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 363 points to 17,295. Benchmark indices managed to end in the green on Friday despite fag-end volatility trimming most of the day's gains. Sensex climbed 59.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 58,833.87. During the day, the 30-stock index jumped 546.93 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,321.65. Nifty gained 36.45 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 17,558.90.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:35 am: Expert Take

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

"For bulls, 17,725 would be the immediate resistance level and above which the index could move up to 17,850-18,000. On the flip side, 17,500 would be the crucial support zone and on a fresh round of selling, the index could trade below 17,500. Below the same, the index could retest the level of 17,350 and on further down side the index could retreat to 17,200."

8:25 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 363 points to 17,295. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Friday

Benchmark indices managed to end in the green on Friday despite fag-end volatility trimming most of the day's gains. Sensex climbed 59.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 58,833.87. During the day, the 30-stock index jumped 546.93 points or 0.93 per cent to 59,321.65. Nifty gained 36.45 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 17,558.90.