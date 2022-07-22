Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note today

The Indian market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty rose 9 points to 16,626. Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday led by a surge in capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex rose 284 points to 55,681 and Nifty ended 89 points higher at 16,610. In the last five sessions, market cap of BSE-listed firms has risen by Rs 9.81 lakh crore to Rs 260.46 lakh crore against Rs 250.65 lakh crore on July 14.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

"Technically, on daily charts, Nifty has formed a bullish candle and closed above the 100-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is broadly positive. For traders, 16,500 would act as a key support level and above which the index could move up to 16,700-16,750. On the flip side, strong possibility of a quick short-term correction is not ruled out, if the index trades below 16,500. Below the same, the index could slip till 16,450-16,420."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty rose 9 points to 16,626. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday led by a surge in capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex rose 284 points to 55,681 and Nifty ended 89 points higher at 16,610. In the last five sessions, market cap of BSE-listed firms has risen by Rs 9.81 lakh crore to Rs 260.46 lakh crore against Rs 250.65 lakh crore on July 14.