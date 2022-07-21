Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; L&T, Kotak Bank top losers

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rise 42 points to 16,539. Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by a surge in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 630 points to 55,397 and Nifty gained 180 points to 16,520. Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys also supported sentiment.

Stocks in news: Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Havells India, ITC and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:17 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 70 points to 55,327 and Nifty loses 7 points to 16,513 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Osho Krishan, senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One

"Going forward, our market is likely to remain upbeat in the near term, wherein any minor dip could be seen as an opportunity for the bulls to add long positions. We might also witness major traction outside the indices in the broader market space. Hence, it’s advisable to keep focusing on such potential movers, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities. Meanwhile, keeping a close tab on global and domestic macro developments is advisable."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rise 42 points to 16,539. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by a surge in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 630 points to 55,397 and Nifty gained 180 points to 16,520. Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys also supported sentiment.